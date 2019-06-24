Público
Orgullo 2019 El Ayuntamiento de Madrid colgará la bandera LGTBI pese a eliminar parte de la campaña institucional del Orgullo

El PP decidió retirar las pancartas contra la violencia machista y las de 'Welcome refugees' de los edificios municipales de Madrid la semana pasada. 

Vista de la bandera arcoíris desplegada en la fachada del Ayuntamiento de Madrid con motivo del comienzo de la semana del Orgullo en 2018 . EFE/Javier Lizón

El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha asegurado este lunes que el Ayuntamiento de Madrid colgará la bandera LGTBI durante la celebración del Orgullo. Lo hace, sin embargo, el mismo día en el que Más Madrid denuncia "censura" por "el gobierno de PP, Cs y Vox" de la campaña institucional del Orgullo.

Esta iniciativa, que había dejado preparada el anterior equipo municipal de Manuela Carmena, consistía en mostrar a activistas LGTBI con lemas como Quienes guardan recuerdo de la represión, Quienes levantaron nuestros derechos o Quienes estaban cuando no estábamos. 

Por su parte, Almeida ha asegurado que el Ayuntamiento de Madrid "por supuesto" que va a cooperar como ha hecho a lo largo de todos estos años con la con la fiesta del Orgullo, pero que no les busquen "ni en la bronca, ni en el enfrentamiento ni en la división, ni en la politización".

El pasado martes, el PP decidió retirar las pancartas contra la violencia machista y las de Welcome refugees de los edificios municipales de Madrid. La justificación que dieron entonces se contradice con la versión que mantiene ahora, ya que afirmaron que " la colocación de banderas y estandartes en los edificios institucionales está regulada por ley". 

