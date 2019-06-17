Los taxis madrileños que lo deseen lucirán una banda arcoíris sobre la franja diagonal roja situada en las puertas delanteras. Lo harán durante el Orgullo, que se celebrará del 17 de junio al 7 de julio. Así lo recoge una resolución del área de Medio Ambiente y Movilidad en la que se señala que esta iniciativa responde a "la implicación del Ayuntamiento en la celebración del Madrid Orgullo (MADO) y al interés en la participación de este evento manifestado por las asociaciones representativas del taxi".
En ningún caso se impedirá la correcta visibilidad del número de la licencia del taxi y del escudo del Ayuntamiento, recoge la resolución, que destaca que es una iniciativa voluntaria.
