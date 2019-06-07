Público
Oriol Nolis deja el 'Telediario' de TVE para trabajar en una ONG fuera de España

Tras ser cesado de forma fulminante del informativo de fin de semana a finales de 2014, recuperó su puesto cuando Begoña Alegría se convirtió en la directora de los servicios informativos de la Corporación pública el pasado año.

Oriol Nolis./ RTVE

Oriol Nolis dejará de presentar el Telediario' de TVE durante los fines de semana. El periodista tiene un nuevo proyecto profesional: durante un año se aleja de la televisión para trabajar en una ONG fuera de España, según El Periódico. Nolis, tras ser cesado de forma fulminante del Telediario de fin de semana a finales de 2014, recuperó su puesto cuando Begoña Alegría se convirtió en la directora de los servicios informativos de la Corporación pública el pasado año. Sustituyó así a los periodistas Pedro Carreño y Raquel Martínez, que estuvieron desde aquel año hasta el 2018. 

El propio periodista ya comunicó a sus compañeros hace unas semanas que abandonaría los medios de comunicación ante la imposibilidad de compatibilizar su puesto de presentador con este nuevo proyecto profesional. 

Tras la decisión de Nolis,la dirección de informativos ya ha pensado posibles sustitutos de cara a la próxima temporada y, según ha adelantado Bluper, algunos de los nombres que se barajan son el de Lluís Guilera, quién en alguna ocasión ha sustituido a Nolis, o Marcos López, corresponsal de TVE en Buenos Aires y presentador del Telediario Fin de Semana de 2010 a 2012, cuando fue sustituido precisamente por Nolis.

