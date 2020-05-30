Estás leyendo: El activista LGTBI Pablo Iglesias denuncia amenazas homófobas por redes sociales

Público
Público

Pablo Iglesias El activista LGTBI Pablo Iglesias denuncia amenazas homófobas por redes sociales

 "Marica. Orgullosa tiene que estar tu madre. Como te vea te vuelvo normal a hostias, que aparte de maricón eres rojo", "Rojo y maricón, madre mía... Si Franco levantase la cabeza...", son algunas de las frases que se vertieron contra él, tal y como recoge el colectivo Comisión 19 de Marzo en un comunicado.

El activista extremeño muestra la denuncia presentada ante la Policía. Europa Press
El activista extremeño muestra la denuncia presentada ante la Policía. Europa Press

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

efe

El activista extremeño LGTBI, Pablo Iglesias Fernández, ha interpuesto una denuncia por incitación al odio, amenazas e injurias en la Comisaría de la Policía Nacional en Badajoz.

El colectivo Comisión 19 de Marzo ha asegurado este sábado en una nota de prensa que la víctima se dirigió este viernes a las instalaciones de la Policía para alertar de las amenazas e insultos que había recibido por redes sociales.

"Marica. Orgullosa tiene que estar tu madre. Como te vea te vuelvo normal a hostias, que aparte de maricón eres rojo", "Rojo y maricón, madre mía... Si Franco levantase la cabeza...", son algunas de las frases que se vertieron contra él, tal y como se indica en el comunicado.

Tras quejarse por las redes sociales de estos insultos, el perfil de la Policía Nacional se puso en contacto con la víctima para animarle a denunciar los hechos en cualquier comisaría. También contactó con Fundación Triángulo y la Comisión 19M que le brindaron apoyo inmediato.

"Quiero agradecer la impecable atención de la policía tanto por las redes como en la Comisaría de Badajoz, deseando que este trato de comprensión y empatía se tome como ejemplo ante el resto de denuncias por LGTBIfobia", ha declarado Pablo Iglesias Fernández.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público