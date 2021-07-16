Estás leyendo: Un juez investiga la web ultraderechista que diseñaba camisetas con la cara de Iglesias en una diana

'Esto es España' vendía ropa con el rostro del exvicepresidente en una diana y frases como "Se busca vivo o muerto", "Temporada de tiro al marqués" y "El comunista bueno es el comunista muerto/preso".

Imagen de algunas de las camisetas que vende el comercio electrónico. Facua

El titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 13 de Madrid, Hermenegildo Alfredo Barrera Aguirre, ha abierto una investigación sobre la web 'Esto es España' tras ser denunciada por FACUA, y secundada por el Ministerio de Consumo, en abril ante la Fiscalía General del Estado.

 La tienda online diseñaba camisetas y sudaderas con la imagen de Pablo Iglesias ensangrentada, en una diana y con barrotes, además acompañaban a las ilustraciones frases que podían incitar al odio y a la violencia como "Se busca vivo o muerto", "Temporada de tiro al marqués" y "El comunista bueno es el comunista muerto/preso"..

El caso fue derivado a la Fiscalía Provincial de Madrid, que tras analizar los hechos interpuso una denuncia el pasado 21 de junio al Juzgado Decano de Instrucción de Madrid, tras lo que se ha producido la incoación de diligencias previas por el Juzgado de Instrucción número 13 de Madrid, apunta FACUA en un comunicado.

FACUA anteriormente investigó el origen de la tienda de ropa 'Esto es España' cuyo dominio pertenece a Max Meis. Además, a nombre de Maximiliano Frutos Meis también figura una empresa llamada Plvs Vltra LTD y domiciliada en Londres, cuyo objetivo es la venta de ropa al por menor.

