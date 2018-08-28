El Partido Animalista sigue plantando cara a las becerradas, eventos taurinos en la que se tortura a becerros en torno al año de edad. Por esa razón, PACMA ha convocado una manifestación el próximo 15 de septiembre en la Puerta del Sol para pedir la prohibición de las becerradas.

En una nota, los animalistas denuncian que en estos festejos se usan banderillas y estoques para castigar y matar a crías que en la mayoría de ocasiones aún no han sido destetadas, no miden más que un mastín y se mueven con torpeza al no tener desarrollado el sistema psicomotor.

Imagen de la becerrada en San Rafael. PACMA

En muchas ocasiones, añade su nota, estos eventos incluyen a los propios vecinos del pueblo que, sin ninguna preparación y, "entre ríos de alcohol, acosan, banderillean y matan a los animales".

En un vídeo, PACMA ha documentado la terrible tortura a becerros en un evento taurino celebrado el 25 de julio en San Rafael (Segovia). La red de abogados del Partido Animalista ha detectado diferentes irregularidades que han sido denunciadas a la Delegación Territorial de la Junta de Castilla y León.

Imagen de la becerrada en San Rafael. PACMA

Estas irregularidades, algunas de ellas graves, incluyen la vejación y maltrato de los becerros, la intervención de personas ajenas a la lidia o el apuntillado de las crías sujetándolas por el rabo y entre varias personas, algunas de ellas ajenas a la lidia.

Por ello, PACMA ha convocado la que, según sus responsables, "ya es conocida como la mayor manifestación del movimiento animalista en España por reunir a miles de personas llegadas de todo el país".

Este año, la concentración tendrá como lema “Misión Abolición: STOP BECERRADAS”.

