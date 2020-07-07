Estás leyendo: PACMA denuncia el maltrato a un perro al que echan tabasco en los ojos

Público
Público

PACMA PACMA denuncia el maltrato a un perro al que echan tabasco en los ojos

En el video, publicado por una chica en sus stories de Instagram, se ve cómo echa tabasco en los ojos y la nariz de un perro, y este se retuerce de dolor. El Partido Animalista ha denunciado los hechos ante la Guardia Civil y la Policía Nacional.

Imagen de archivo / Pixabay.
Imagen de archivo / Pixabay.

madrid

PÚBLICO

El Partido Animalista PACMA ha denunciado ante las autoridades un presunto delito de maltrato animal difundido en redes sociales.

En el video, en el que se recogen los stories de Instagram de una chica, se ve como la agresora echa tabasco en los ojos y la nariz de un perro, que comienza a retorcerse de dolor.

Se desconoce cuál ha sido el final del video y el estado del animal, por lo que el Partido Animalista ha denunciado los hechos ante la Guardia Civil y la Policía Nacional, solicitando que se identifique y localice a la usuaria y que se incaute al perro que aparece en las imágenes.

Advertimos de la dureza de las imágenes, que hemos decidido publicar para denunciar el maltrato animal.

El Partido Animalista, además de denunciar este caso, advierte de la presencia de maltrato animal en las redes sociales, en las que según aseguran los animalistas, cada día reciben decenas de avisos sobre imágenes y vídeos en los que se atenta contra la integridad de los animales a costa de entretener a los usuarios y conseguir reproducciones en las mismas.

Es muy importante que si presenciamos imágenes en las que algún animal esté siendo maltratado o abandonado denunciemos a las autoridades y PACMA pone a disposión de la población la herramienta online «YoDenuncio», para la redacción de denuncias que posteriormente se presentarán ante las autoridades.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público