En el vídeo, difundido a través de las redes sociales, se ve como una pareja agrede a una tortuga que acaban de encontrar en la Plaza de Catalunya en Barcelona. El partido animalista ya ha denunciado los hechos ante la Policía Nacional.

La tortuga, asustada, abría la boca para intentar defenderse. /Vídeo difundido por PACMA
El partido animalista PACMA ha denunciado públicamente en sus redes sociales el vídeo de una pareja que presuntamente maltrata a una tortuga metiéndole un cigarro en la boca y posteriormente la lanzan a una fuente de agua en la Plaza de Catalunya (Barcelona). 

En el vídeo, difundido a través de Instagram y Twitter, un joven sostiene a una tortuga que aparentemente acaba de encontrar mientras su pareja graba el momento en que le introduce un cigarro en la boca del animal: "Mira, mira, toma, fuma porros", le obliga a la tortuga mientras ambos ríen y, posteriormente, la acaba lanzando a una fuente de agua.  

"Esto es maltrato animal y hemos denunciado ya el caso a la unidad de Delitos Tecnológicos de la Policía Nacional. Esperamos que se investigue a los responsables", denunciaba PACMA a través de sus redes donde también exigían el fin de la "impunidad" en este tipo de casos. 

Se desconoce el estado actual de la tortuga pero el partido animalista ya ha denunciado el caso a la Policía Nacional y recuerda a los usuarios que si se encuentran con un caso de maltrato en las redes sociales "no duden en denunciarlo" porque puede salvar vidas. 

