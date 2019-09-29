Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

PACMA PACMA denuncia que un toro abatido en Algemesí recibió más de 20 disparos 

El partido animalista ha publicado un vídeo en su cuenta oficial de Twitter en el que lamenta los hechos y asegura que tomará medidas. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen del vídeo publicado por PACMA.

Imagen del vídeo publicado por PACMA.

El Partido Animalista Contra el Maltrato Animal (PACMA) ha criticado que el toro que este sábado se escapó por las calles de Algemesí (Valencia) y fue abatido por la Policía Local recibió "más de 20 disparos", unos hechos que ha tachado de "salvajada" y por los que el partido interpondrá una denuncia.

Así lo ha indicado la formación a través de redes sociales, después de que este sábado un toro escapara de la plaza de Toros de Algemesí y recorriera las calles del municipio hasta ser acorralado y abatido por la Policía Local. El Ayuntamiento de Algemesí ha indicado que el toro causó tres heridos leves y que los agentes le dispararon "ante la peligrosidad de la situación".

PACMA ha denunciado que se "acribilló con más de 20 disparos a un
toro que solo quería escapar de su tortura, nos duele escuchar los aplausos de la gente". El partido animalista acompaña su mensaje con un vídeo del momento en que el toro es abatido.

En las imágenes se aprecia cómo los agentes abren fuego contra el animal en varias ocasiones y que cuanto finalmente el toro cae se produjeron aplausos. "Nos duele escuchar los aplausos de la gente", agrega el partido.

Por su parte, la presidenta de PACMA, Laura Duarte, también ha manifestado en redes sociales su "repulsión" por lo sucedido. "Más de 20 disparos de los cobardes de Algemesí a un toro asustado. Ya en el suelo la puntilla se la clavan en la médula una y otra vez. ¿Qué salvajada es esta? Todos los partidos políticos, que no convertís la tauromaquia en delito, sois cómplices", ha expresado.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad