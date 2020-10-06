madrid
La consellera de Justicia, Interior y Administración Pública, Gabriela Bravo, ha pedido a la Unidad Adscrita a la Generalitat del Cuerpo Nacional de Policía que abra una investigación con el objetivo de averiguar los hechos acaecidos en el colegio mayor Galileo Galilei de València.
Donde se ha detectado un brote de la covid-19 tras la celebración de una fiesta y para determinar y "depurar", en su caso, las responsabilidades de los supuestas personas organizadoras o participantes.
Esta investigación también determinará las posibles sanciones derivadas de la aplicación del Decreto ley 11/2020 de Régimen Sancionador específico contra los incumplimientos de las disposiciones reguladoras de las medidas de prevención de la covid-19, explica el departamento que dirige Bravo en un comunicado.
Esta medida se toma después de que, este martes, la Conselleria de Innovación, Universidades, Ciencia y Sociedad Digital pusiera en conocimiento de la Conselleria de Justicia, Interior y Administración Pública la suspensión de las clases presenciales en la Universitat Politècnica de Valencia (UPV) como consecuencia de un brote coronavirus, que "pudiera tener un origen social en el colegio mayor Galileo Galilei, de titularidad privada".
