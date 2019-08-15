El movimiento Bilboko Gazte Sare Feminista ha cortado a primera hora de este jueves el tráfico por el puente del Ayuntamiento, en protesta por la violación grupal a una joven de 18 años registrada la pasada semana en la Villa, así como para denunciar las últimas agresiones sexistas producidas en Vitoria y San Sebastián.
La protesta ha comenzado hacia las 9:10 horas de la mañana cuando una treintena de integrantes de Bilboko Gazte Sare Feminista han cortado el puente del Ayuntamiento de Bilbao con una cuerda en ambos lados. Además, dos mujeres se han suspendido sobre la ría a cada lado del puente.
Efectivos de la Ertzaintza, Policía Municipal y de Emergencias se han desplazado al lugar, y Bomberos, que contaban con una lancha de apoyo, han podido descolgar a las dos mujeres pasadas las diez y media de la mañana.
Dos mujeres se han suspendido sobre la ría a cada lado del puente
La Ertzaintza ha retirado la pancarta que habían extendido en el puente del Ayuntamiento y ha identificado a una veintena de personas que participaban en la protesta.
"Autodefensa feminista"
Con esta concentración, Bilboko Gazte Sare Feminista quiere denunciar la violación denunciada por una joven de 18 años en Bilbao, por la que dos varones han ingresado en prisión y otros cuatro fueron detenidos y puestos en libertad condicional con la obligación de presentarse ante el juez todos los días.
Además, el movimiento feminista ha mostrado su "total apoyo" a las mujeres agredidas en San Sebastián, y, ante el inicio este sábado de la Aste Nagusia de Bilbao, han advertido de que "ante las agresiones se armarán de autodefensa feminista respondiendo con contundencia".
