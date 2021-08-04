BilbaoActualizado:
El menor de 16 años arrestado este martes por su relación la brutal paliza propinada a un joven de 23 años en Amorebieta, ha pasado a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores y el otro arrestado ayer, de 18 años, se encuentra ya ante el juez que lleva el caso.
Según ha informado el departamento vasco de Seguridad, al finalizar las actuaciones policiales, el joven de 16 años detenido en la mañana de ayer en Barakaldo ha quedado a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores, y el de 18 años arrestado por la tarde en Bilbao, ha sido trasladado ante el Juzgado de Durango que investiga el suceso.
La Ertzaintza mantiene abierta la investigación sobre la agresión que un grupo de personas propinó el pasado 25 de julio a un joven que continua en coma en el hospital de Cruces.
De momento se han realizado 12 detenciones, la mayoría menores de edad, que, según la investigación, podrían conformar una banda juvenil violenta autodenominada Los Hermanos Koala que lleva años actuando en Bizkaia.
