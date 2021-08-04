Estás leyendo: El último menor detenido por la brutal paliza en Amorebieta pasa a disposición de la Fiscalía

Paliza en Amorebieta El último menor detenido por la brutal paliza en Amorebieta pasa a disposición de la Fiscalía

El otro presunto agresor arrestado el martes, un joven de 18 años, comparecerá ante el juez que instruye el caso en Durango. Son ya 12 las detenciones, la mayoría menores de edad, por la brutal paliza que dejó en coma a otro joven en un parque.

Cientos de personas se han concentrado este jueves junto a la corporación municipal de Lemoa (Bizkaia) para condenar la agresión en grupo a un joven vecino de esta localidad el pasado domingo y por la que está hospitalizado en estado crítico. Miguel Toña / EFE

Bilbao

Actualizado:

El menor de 16 años arrestado este martes por su relación la brutal paliza propinada a un joven de 23 años en Amorebieta, ha pasado a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores y el otro arrestado ayer, de 18 años, se encuentra ya ante el juez que lleva el caso.

Según ha informado el departamento vasco de Seguridad, al finalizar las actuaciones policiales, el joven de 16 años detenido en la mañana de ayer en Barakaldo ha quedado a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores, y el de 18 años arrestado por la tarde en Bilbao, ha sido trasladado ante el Juzgado de Durango que investiga el suceso.

La Ertzaintza mantiene abierta la investigación sobre la agresión que un grupo de personas propinó el pasado 25 de julio a un joven que continua en coma en el hospital de Cruces.

De momento se han realizado 12 detenciones, la mayoría menores de edad, que, según la investigación, podrían conformar una banda juvenil violenta autodenominada Los Hermanos Koala que lleva años actuando en Bizkaia.

