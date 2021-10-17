Estás leyendo: Un hombre da una paliza a un policía que le llamó la atención por no llevar mascarilla en un autobús en Zaragoza

Un hombre da una paliza a un policía que le llamó la atención por no llevar mascarilla en un autobús en Zaragoza

Fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Aragón han informado de que no se ha detenido todavía al atacante, ya que se da a la fuga tras la agresión.

Personas con mascarilla en un autobús en Burgos, Castilla y León, a 21 de octubre de 2020.
Personas con mascarilla en un autobús en Burgos, Castilla y León, a 21 de octubre de 2020. Tomás Alonso / Europa Press

Un inspector de Policía Nacional fuera de servicio ha recibido una paliza de un hombre que estaba sin mascarilla en un autobús urbano de Zaragoza. El policía le recriminó que no hiciera uso del cubrebocas y le pidió que cumpliera la normativa sanitaria y se pusiera la mascarilla ya que viajaba en un medio de transporte público urbano.

Según recoge Europa Press, cuando el policía se identificó, el agresor comenzó a amenazar al agente y propinarle golpes en el pecho.

El hombre acabó tirando al policía al suelo y el agente ha estado en observación en un centro hospitalario por un posible derrame en el ojo.

El suceso tuvo lugar sobre las 04.00 horas, en la avenida de Madrid. Fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Aragón han informado de que no se ha detenido todavía al atacante, ya que se da a la fuga tras la agresión.

