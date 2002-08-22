Público
Paloma Gómez Muere la actriz Paloma Gómez, protagonista de 'Valentina'

La actriz fue pareja durante años del también actor Jorge Sanz, con quien tuvo un hijo, que padece fibrosis quística.

Fotografía de archivo del 22/08/2002 de la actriz Paloma Gómez. EFE/ARCHIVO/FERNANDO ALVARADO

La actriz Paloma Gómez, que se dio a conocer siendo una niña como protagonista de "Valentina" (1982), junto a Jorge Sanz y Anthony Quinn, ha fallecido hoy, según ha informado la Unión de Actores y Actrices en un tuit.

Gómez desarrolló buena parte de su carrera en televisión y participó en series como "Aída", "Física o química", "Hospital y central", "18" o "SMS, sin miedo a soñar".

La actriz fue pareja durante años del también actor Jorge Sanz, con quien tuvo un hijo, que padece fibrosis quística. En las últimas semanas Sanz ha estado participando en una campaña y apareciendo en televisión para concienciar y buscar financiación para combatir esta enfermedad.

Compañeros de profesión como Aitana Sánchez Gijón, Maribel Verdú, Emma Suárez, Alfonso Albacete o Silvia Abascal han expresado sus condolencias a través de las redes sociales.

