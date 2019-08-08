Público
Mozkorraldi Pancartas negacionistas de la violencia de género en las fiestas de Vitoria

"No es no incondicionalmente", "Falsas denuncias=maltrato=misma condena" y "La violencia es un tema de actitud, no de género #quenoteengañen", eran los tres mensajes que han mostrado algunos integrantes del grupo.

Captura de pantalla de las pancartas desplegadas por integrantes del Mozkorraldi.

Vitoria-Gasteiz celebra las Fiestas de la Virgen Blanca 2019, del 4 al 9 de agosto. Este miércoles, 7 de agosto, durante el inicio del paseíllo, miembros de una cuadrilla han mostrado mensajes negacionalistas de la violencia de género y las denuncias falsas. 

"No es no incondicionalmente", "Falsas denuncias=maltrato=misma condena" y "La violencia es un tema de actitud, no de género #quenoteengañen", eran las tres pancartas que llevaban algunos integrantes del grupo. La Federación de Neskak y Blusas ha expulsado a la cuadrilla Mozkorraldi, resurgida este año.

El presidente de la cuadrilla ha asumido su culpa: "Es cosa mía, ni de la cuadrilla ni de la Federación". Algunos integrantes de la Federación han mostrado su rechazo a los mensajes quitándose el pañuelo y el parche de la agrupación.

El Ayuntamiento de Gasteiz también ha mostrado su opinión en cuanto a lo ocurrido que lo ha tildado de "provocación" y de un "hecho inaceptable". Numerosos usuarios de Twitter han mostrado su opinión respecto al tema. 

La Federación de Neskak y Blusas ha expulsado inmediatamente a esta cuadrilla por una "falta muy grave que va en contra de los principios y de los estatutos de la organización", según informa NAIZ.

