El Papa coloca al obispo español Miguel Ángel Ayuso al frente del Pontificio Consejo para el Diálogo Interreligioso

El obispo español era hasta ahora el Secretario de la entidad instituida por Pablo VI en 1964.

Detalle de las manos de un sacerdote.- EFE

El Papa coloca al obispo español, Miguel Ángel Ayuso, al frente del Pontificio Consejo para el Diálogo Interreligioso al designarlo presidente del unidad vaticana que se ocupa de las relaciones con las religiones no cristianas como el Islam, el Budismo y el Hinduismo.

Así lo ha dado a conocer la oficina de prensa de la Santa Sede en un comunicado. Ayuso era hasta ahora el Secretario de la entidad instituida por Pablo VI en 1964.

El Pontificio Consejo para el Diálogo Interreligioso organizó el pasado 21 de mayo de 2019 la Conferencia "Promover juntos la paz" dedicada a promover la cooperación fraternal conjunta, a través del Consejo Mundial de Iglesias (CMI), en el Centro Ecuménico, en Ginebra. Los participantes eran representantes de organizaciones internacionales y del cuerpo diplomático acreditado en Ginebra.

