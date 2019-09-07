La estación intermodal de Sol ha reabierto a primera hora de esta tarde y el servicio de trenes de Cercanías y Metro ha vuelto a la normalidad tras ser apagado un pequeño incendio en una de las vías y ventilado la cantidad de humo que generó, han informado las entidades de transportes afectadas.
Los Bomberos recibieron un aviso a las 13.45 horas de este sábado y tras revisar lo ocurrido descubrieron que el intenso humo procedía de una rejilla de ventilación, que ardía. Entonces, han apagado las llamas y revisado el resto de las instalaciones, además de labores de ventilación, tras lo cual se han retirado del lugar sobre las 15.30 horas.
Por su parte, los sanitarios del Samur-Protección Civil atendieron por inhalación leve de humo a una vigilante de seguridad de 56 años, que ha sido dada de alta en el lugar, ha informado a Europa Press un portavoz de Emergencias Madrid.
El pequeño incendio se registró este mediodía un pozo de ventilación de una de las vías de Cercanías y al paso de los trenes el humo iba aumentado, llegando a las vías y estaciones. Como los sistemas de ventilación no eran capaces de absorber tal cantidad de humo, los operarios de la estación la tuvieron que desalojar.
Desde ese momento dejaron de parar por Sol los trenes de las líneas 1, 2 y 3, mientras que el tránsito de Cercanías (líneas C-3 y C-5) quedo interrumpido en la zona, lo que ha provocado fuertes demoras en el resto de las líneas.
