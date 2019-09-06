En paradero desconocido varios de los acusados por la violación múltiple de Bilbao

La Ertzaintza trabaja para dar cumplimiento a un oficio judicial "de localización" de algunos de los investigados por la violación grupal a una joven de 18 años el pasado 1 de agosto en el parque Etxebarria de Bilbao que no han cumplido con las medidas cautelares que les impuso el juez. Cinco de los seis jóvenes investigados se encuentran en libertad con medidas cautelares, que les obligan a comparecer periódicamente ante las autoridades. Sin embargo, algunos de los investigados no se presentaron ante las autoridades el día que debían, según informa el juez decano de Bilbao, Aner Uriarte.
Ante ello, el juzgado ha pedido a la Ertzaintza un informe sobre la localización de estas personas.
Según informa la agencia de noticias Europa Press, serían al menos dos jóvenes los que se encuentran en este momento en paradero desconocido y las fuerzas policiales están trabajando para determinar su localización exacta.
De los seis acusados por la violación grupal ocurrida el pasado 1 de agosto en Bilbao, uno de ellos entró en prisión debido a las pruebas de ADN. Los cinco acusados restantes se encontraban en libertad provisional y deberían haberse presentado para firmar el pasado 1 de septiembre.
