Una pareja de pingüinos gay adoptan un huevo abandonado en el zoo de Berlín

Una pareja de pingüinos rey macho del zoológico de Berlín han adoptado un un huevo abandonado por su madre. Skipper y Ping, de 10 años, ya habían mostrado su instinto como padres al tratar de incubar piedras e incluso peces, según ha asegurado un portavoz del zoo.
El contacto se produjo el mes pasado después de que una madre pingüino rey abandonaran un huevo y ellos aprovecharon la oportunidad. “Simplemente tuvimos que ponerlo en frente de uno de los machos. Inmediatamente supo qué hacer. Esta es la primera vez que tratamos a una pareja de pingüinos del mismo sexo que incuban un huevo”, aseguró el cuidador Norbert Zahmel.
Los cuidados parecen estar funcionando hasta ahora. “Ambos están cuidando el huevo de manera ejemplar”, explicó el cuidador a un medio local. En la naturaleza, las parejas tradicionales de pingüinos rey comparten las tareas de incubación.
Si las cosas continúan yendo bien y el huevo resulta ser fértil, Skipper y Ping deberían convertirse en padres a principios de septiembre. Si nace, se convertirá en la primera cría de pingüino en el zoo desde 2002. La historia de estas aves está conmoviendo a los visitantes del zoo que se acercan a observarlos.
