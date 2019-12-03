Renfe ha suprimido la circulación de 155 trenes -28 de AVE y Larga Distancia y 127 de Media Distancia-, de un total de 557 previstos, para el próximo día 5 de diciembre, víspera del puente de la Constitución, con motivo de los paros parciales convocados por el sindicato CGT.
De acuerdo con los servicios mínimos fijados por el Ministerio de Fomento, se establece una media del 90% de los trenes de Alta Velocidad y Larga Distancia y un 63% de los servicios habituales en los trenes de Media Distancia, ha informado Renfe este martes en un comunicado.
Según la Resolución de Fomento, los servicios mínimos "esenciales" se establecen en trenes de Cercanías, entre unos máximos del 75% en horario punta y del 50% del servicio habitual en el resto del día en Cercanías Madrid (66% y 48%, respectivamente, en el resto de núcleos).
Con respecto a los trenes de mercancías, el Ministerio ha fijado un porcentaje del 20% respecto al servicio habitual, lo que supone la cancelación de 219 trenes de los 275 previstos.
INFO: Renfe garantiza los servicios mínimos decretados por Fomento ante los paros parciales de 4 horas (entre las 00:00 y las 04:00, de 11:00 a 15:00 y de 20:00 a 24:00), convocados por el sindicato CGT para el próximo 5 de diciembre.— Renfe (@Renfe) December 3, 2019
Consúltalos aquí 👉 https://t.co/jfigPu0Koh
Los paros convocados se realizarán en tres turnos, de 00:00 a 04:00 horas, de 11:00 a 15:00 y de 20:00 a 24:00 horas, en protesta por la falta de personal y la forma en la que Renfe ha aplicado la reducción de jornada que, según CGT, responde a criterios economicistas y no al cumplimiento de los objetivos de la ley en cuanto a conciliación de la vida personal con la laboral. EFE
