Parricidio Detenido un hombre tras matar a su madre de 81 años en Málaga

El hombre, de unos 50 años, habría disparado con una escopeta contra su madre. Agentes de la Policía Nacional se mantienen en la zona y han iniciado una investigación para esclarecer todas las circunstancias.

Una patrulla de la Policía Nacional. EFE

Una patrulla de la Policía Nacional, en una imagen de archivo. EFE

Un hombre ha sido detenido este jueves por presuntamente matar a su madre, de unos 81 años, en la barriada de Puerto de la Torre, en Málaga capital, según han confirmado fuentes cercanas a la investigación.

Los hechos han sucedido sobre las 13.00 horas en la calle Escritor Atienza Huertos, cuando presuntamente un hombre, de unos 50 años, habría disparado con una escopeta contra su madre.

Agentes de la Policía Nacional se mantienen en la zona y han iniciado una investigación para esclarecer todas las circunstancias que rodean los hechos.

