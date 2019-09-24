Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Parricidio Detienen a un hombre por asesinar a su madre y convivir diez días con el cadáver en Barcelona

El parricida intentó huir a través de los patios interiores cuando un cerrajero reventó la cerradura. Una vecina había alertado de que la mujer no había ido a trabajar.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo de un vehículo de los Mossos d'escuadra. / MOSSOS D'ESCUADRA

Imagen de archivo de un vehículo de los Mossos d'escuadra. / MOSSOS D'ESCUADRA

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a un hombre de 41 años acusado de asesinar a su madre, presuntamente a puñaladas y, posteriormente, convivir diez días con el cadáver en el interior de la vivienda que ambos compartían en un bajo de Arenys de Mar (Barcelona).

El caso se encuentra bajo secreto de sumario, según han indicado a Efe fuentes de la policía catalana, que, por este motivo, no han facilitado ningún detalle del suceso.

El hombre, que, según este La Vanguardia, fue detenido la noche del pasado domingo, habría asesinado a su madre y desde el 11 de septiembre vivía confinado con su cadáver en el interior de su casa, de la que intentó huir a través de los patios interiores cuando un cerrajero reventó la cerradura.

La familia de la víctima, cuya identidad está protegida bajo secreto de sumario, llevaba días sin saber nada de ella y también una vecina había alertado de que la mujer, según el medio, una directiva de una gran empresa textil, no había ido a trabajar. Además, el presunto parricida había empezado a vender el contenido del piso a través de Internet. También podría haber mostrado el piso, que había puesto en alquiler, con el cuerpo de su madre aún en la habitación.

El rotativo catalán relata que los más allegados han explicado que eran habituales las discusiones entre el hombre, del que no se le conocía ningún trabajo, y su madre.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad