Un informe policial ya había declarado que el niño de diez años asesinado por su padre en Beniel (Murcia) corría peligro, según informa la Cadena SER. Sin embargo, no se llegaron a tomar medidas al respecto.

"Los agentes pidieron al juzgado que realizase una valoración forense adicional. Así figura en el informe policial, en el que se afirma que la Guardia Civil aplicó el protocolo de valoración de riesgo, calificando de medio su peligro en el sistema Viogen", asegura la radio de Prisa.

Sin embargo, se llegaba a la conclusión de que al no existir una suspensión del régimen de visitas, no había un contexto que pudiera proteger al menor. De otra manera lo ve Pilar Martín, fiscal delegada de Violencia sobre la Mujer: "Esta persona había sido condenada por un delito de coacción, pero se le había suspendido condicionado a que no volviera a delinquir ni se pusiera en contacto con su mujer. Quebrantó esa medida de alejamiento y debería haberse acordado la prisión, pero no se acordó", concluye en declaraciones a la SER.

Según comentaron fuentes policiales, el cadáver del joven fue encontrado tendido en el suelo del domicilio, rodeado de gran cantidad de sangre y en la cocina, el del padre ahorcado. El progenitor estaba condenado por un delito de coacciones a su expareja y tenía una orden de alejamiento que no le permitía acercarse a la madre. En junio quebró dicha orden, lo que provocó que le condenan de nuevo.

