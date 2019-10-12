Pasa a disposición judicial el detenido en Cartagena como presunto autor de la muerte de su expareja

El hombre detenido en Cartagena como posible autor de la muerte de su pareja sentimental, desaparecida desde la Navidad de 2018, ha pasado este sábado a disposición del juzgado número 1 de Cartagena en funciones de guardia, según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes judiciales y policiales.
La Policía Nacional, que detenía al hombre, español de 56 años, el miércoles 9 de octubre, ha agotado las 72 horas permitidas de detención antes de ponerlo a disposición del juzgado.
La Policía sigue con las pesquisas e inspección ocular dentro de la vivienda del hombre, y que, al parecer, compartía con la desaparecida. De momento, según apuntan desde la Policía Nacional, no se ha encontrado el cuerpo de la mujer, que tampoco ha querido precisar, como se ha publicado, que la mujer fuera descuartizada.
La Policía Nacional detenía el miércoles al hombre como posible autor de la muerte de su pareja, tras las distintas averiguaciones realizadas por Policía Judicial, lo que les llevó a sospechar de la pareja sentimental de la mujer. Este miércoles se procedía a su detención y el jueves comenzó el registro del domicilio y la inspección ocular.
Las mismas fuentes mantienen que se trataría de una mujer de 54 años que desapareció el 25 de diciembre de 2018. SOS Desaparecidos y el 112 emitieron un aviso de difusión en las redes sociales al respecto, que repitieron en marzo de 2019, recordando a los ciudadanos que se seguía sin conocer su paradero.
La Policía Nacional apuró este viernes el tope de 72 horas de detención provisional y mantuvo activa la búsqueda del cadaver. Y es que el presunto asesino confesó que descuartizó el cuerpo de la mujer y guardó las partes en un arcón frigorífico tras, según la versión del detenido, encontrar a su expareja muerta en un dormitorio de su vivienda.
Precisamente, esta tarde en Cartagena, a las 20.00 horas, como gesto de repulsa ante el presunto asesinato, el movimiento Paro Internacional de Mujeres había convocado una concentración en la plaza del Icue bajo el lema 'Nos han vuelto a asesinar'.
