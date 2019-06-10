Una pasajera abre la salida de emergencia en un avión en lugar de la puerta del baño

El vuelo de la compañía aérea Pakistan International Airlines, que cubría el trayecto Manchester-Islamab, sufrió un retraso de casi ocho horas después de que una pasajera abriera la salida de emergencia en lugar de la puerta del baño. Las puertas de la aeronave estaban cerradas cuando la pasajera abrió la puerta trasera del avión en el lado izquierdo, según informa The Independent.
"La salida se retrasó debido a que un pasajero abrió erróneamente la salida de emergencia activando el protocolo de emergencia", explicó la compañía en un comunicado recogido por el medio inglés. Tras el incidente, ocurrido el pasado viernes, los miembros de la tripulación evacuaron a todos los pasajeros del aeroplano.
"Todos los pasajeros recibieron la cena. Los pasajeros descargados recibieron transporte y alojamiento en el hotel y se ajustarán en el próximo vuelo disponible", señaló un portavoz de PIA. "PIA lamenta las molestias causadas a sus pasajeros debido a este incidente", agregó. Asimismo, casi ocho horas después, el avión completó su ruta.
