PREVISIÓN METEOROLÓGICA El paso de un frente dejará lluvias este sábado en el norte con temperaturas altas

Las lluvias serán más intensas y frecuentes durante la segunda mitad del día, localmente fuertes y persistentes principalmente en el entorno de Galicia y en áreas montañosas

31/10/2019.- Mapa significativo facilitado por la Aemet elaborado el 31/10/2019 y válido hasta el 02/10/2019 de 12 a 24 horas. EFE

La entrada de un frente frío por el noroeste peninsular dejará, este sábado, lluvias, chubascos y tormentas ocasionales en el extremo norte, que se extenderán de forma más débil a otras zonas, salvo al área mediterránea, y con temperaturas que aún serán más altas en amplias zonas.

Según informa la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet), las lluvias serán más intensas y frecuentes durante la segunda mitad del día, localmente fuertes y persistentes principalmente en el entorno de Galicia y en áreas montañosas, y se extenderán de forma más dispersa a otras zonas de la Península.

Quedarán al margen de las precipitaciones el extremo sur peninsular y el área mediterránea, donde sólo se esperan intervalos nubosos, mientras que en el este de Baleares habrá probabilidad de chubascos durante la mañana y en Canarias, posibles lluvias débiles en el norte de las islas.

Las temperaturas diurnas experimentarán un ascenso generalizado, salvo en Galicia y Mediterráneo, donde permanecerán sin cambios o en ligero descenso, y las mínimas subirán en el noroeste.

Soplará viento del suroeste y oeste en la península y Baleares, con intervalos de fuerte y rachas de muy fuerte en Galicia y zonas de montaña del noroeste peninsular, y del noreste en Canarias, fuerte o con intervalos de fuerte..

