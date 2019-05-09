Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Patera en Cádiz Hallado el cadáver del menor que cayó al mar al volcar una patera en Cádiz

El vuelco causó este miércoles la muerte de una mujer inmigrante que también viajaba en la embarcación hinchable.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un agente de la Guardia Civil junto al cadáver de un joven. EFE

Un agente de la Guardia Civil junto al cadáver de un joven. EFE

El cadáver de un joven, supuestamente el menor que desapareció en la madrugada del miércoles en el mar al volcar la patera en la que viajaba con otros 26 inmigrantes, ha sido hallado a primeras horas de esta tarde.

El mar ha devuelto el cuerpo del menor en la playa de El Palmar, a unos siete kilómetros del lugar donde volcó la patera.

El vuelco, ocurrido sobre las dos de la madrugada de este miércoles a escasos metros de la orilla de la playa de Castilnovo, en Conil de la Frontera (Cádiz), causó también la muerte de una mujer inmigrante que viajaba en la embarcación hinchable.

El mar ha devuelto el cuerpo del menor en la playa de El Palmar, a unos siete kilómetros del lugar donde volcó la patera

Su cuerpo fue hallado tras el vuelco, junto a los otros 24 ocupantes de la patera que lograron alcanzar la playa y fueron auxiliados por la Guardia Civil. Por su parte, la Guardia Civil ha detenido a tres de ellos, como presuntos responsables y pilotos de la embarcación.

A los tres detenidos, tres hombres marroquíes -M.J.; A.H.; y M.B.-, se les imputa un delito contra los derechos de los ciudadanos extranjeros y otro de homicidio imprudente.

La Guardia Civil ha identificado a los tres responsables de la patera gracias a la declaración de los testigos durante las diligencias emprendidas sobre el caso, que instruye el Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 2 de Chiclana de la Frontera.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad