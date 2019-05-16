Salvamento Marítimo ha encontrado esta tarde el cadáver de una mujer flotando en el mar a unas dos millas (3,7 kilómetros) de la costa del sur de Gran Canaria, donde la pasada medianoche llegó una patera con una veintena de inmigrantes, según ha informado la Guardia Civil.
El hallazgo se ha producido mientras se buscaba a las tres personas, dos adultos y un menor, que el resto de los ocupantes de la patera aseguran que cayeron al mar cuando se acercaban a la costa, pero aún no se ha confirmado que se trate de una de ellas.
Embarcaciones de los servicios de socorro rastrean desde esta mañana la costa de Arguineguín en busca de esas tres personas, con apoyo de helicópteros y de los buzos de la Guardia Civil. Mientras tanto, se ha encontrado en la plaza del barrio de Las Marañuelas a otros tres inmigrantes que desembarcaron de esa barquilla, con lo que el recuento de sus ocupantes asciende ya a 24 (más los tres desaparecidos).
