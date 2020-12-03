MADRID
Canarias recibió hasta el pasado 30 de noviembre 19.566 inmigrantes rescatados en patera en sus costas, de los que 8.157 han llegado el pasado mes. Estos datos hacen que noviembre de 2020 marque un récord histórico en la llegada de migrantes, ya que ni en la "crisis de los cayucos" de 2006-2008 había llegado tanta gente en un solo mes.
Noviembre también ha sido el mes en el que más personas han llegado en un fin de semana (2.188 entre los días 7 y 8) y el que se han rescatado más inmigrantes en una sola jornada (1.461 el día 7).
Las llegadas masivas de personas a las costas Canarias, 194 la pasada noche según Europa Press, están produciendo el colapso de la capacidad de acogida dispuesta por las instituciones que ya habían ampliado hasta 3.000 las plazas humanitarias disponibles alquilando complejos turísticos vacíos a modo de albergue.
La necesidad de guardad rigurosamente las medidas sanitarias por parte de los profesionales, voluntarios y migrantes concentrados en puertos como el de Arguineguín, en la isla de Gran Canaria, hacen aún más difícil las tareas de salvamento y registro.
La situación se agrava incluso tras el anuncio por el Consejo de Ministros el pasado martes de la aprobación de un fondo de ayuda de 10 millones de euros para Canarias con el objetivo de atender a los menores migrantes que llegan solos a las islas y el anuncio de más de ayudas que llegaran a las islas en los próximos días.
