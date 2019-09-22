Público
Pateras Trasladan hasta Motril a 60 migrantes rescatados en el mar de Alborán

Según ha informado Salvamento Marítimo, aunque la mayoría de los migrantes se encontraban en buen estado de salud, una embarazada ha sido trasladada al hospital de Motril para ser sometida a una revisión rutinaria.

Varios migrantes suben a un autobús de la Guardia Civil para ser trasladados desde el puerto de Algeciras, en agosto de 2018.- JAIRO VARGAS (ARCHIVO)

Efectivos de Salvamento Marítimo han trasladado al puerto de Motril (Granada) a 60 migrantes, entre los que habían doce mujeres y trece menores, que viajaban en una patera rescata esta madrugada en el mar de Alborán.

Los migrantes han llegado a la dársena granadina después de las 5 de la madrugada de este domingo a bordo de la Guardamar Caliope, que es la que los ha rescatado, y a su llegada han sido atendidos por Cruz Roja, que les ha dispensado una primera atención sanitaria y alimenticia.

Según han informado a Efe fuentes de la organización humanitaria, aunque la mayoría de los migrantes se encontraban en buen estado de salud, una embarazada ha sido trasladada al hospital de Motril para ser sometida a una revisión rutinaria.

Otros presentaban problemas físicos ocasionados por el frío o por mareos, por lo que han tenido que ser atendidos en la enfermería de Cruz Roja en el puerto. Posteriormente han sido puestos a disposición de la Policía Nacional en el centro de acogida temporal del mismo puerto, donde permanecerán las próximas horas.

