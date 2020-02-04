Estás leyendo: Reabren la causa por presuntos abusos sexuales contra el exmarido de una de las madres de la asociación Infancia Libre

Patricia González Reabren la causa por presuntos abusos sexuales contra el exmarido de una de las madres de la asociación Infancia Libre

El Ministerio fiscal considera que ahora se han aportado "nuevos elementos que desvirtúan los motivos que determinaron el sobreseimiento provisional".

Miembros de Infancia Libre

El Ministerio Fiscal ha reabierto la causa contra el exmarido de Patricia González, por presuntos abusos sexuales sobre la hija que ahora tiene 11 años, considerando se han aportado "nuevos elementos que desvirtúan los motivos que determinaron el sobreseimiento provisional". En concreto, se han aportado dos informes sanitarios (de un pediatra y de un psiquiatra). 

Según ha informado la Cadena SerPatricia González, es una de las madres de la asociación Infancia Libre que fue detenida el año pasado acusada de "secuestrar" a su hija. La niña vive actualmente con su padre.

La semana pasada la Fiscalía archivó la causa contra Infancia Libre, al no ver ningún indicio de organización criminal. No se apreciaron "datos objetivos" que indicasen que se trataba de una organización ilícita.

De hecho, el Ministerio Público hace hincapié en que no constaba "dato alguno" de un posible delito de "denuncia falsa" por parte de la asociación o de sus miembros.

