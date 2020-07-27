Estás leyendo: Mueren dos personas en un accidente de helicóptero en la localidad de Pedrera, en Sevilla

Pedrera Mueren dos personas en un accidente de helicóptero en la localidad de Pedrera, en Sevilla

El alcalde del municipio, Antonio Nogales, ha precisado que el helicóptero era de uso particular y volaba a "muy baja altura", lo que provocó el accidente.

Agentes de la Guardia Civil. / Europa Press / Archivo
madrid

Europa press

Dos personas han muerto en un accidente de helicóptero registrado a primera hora de este lunes en la localidad sevillana de Pedrera, provocado al volar el aparato cerca del suelo y chocar contra un árbol.

Así lo ha informado a Europa Press el alcalde del municipio, Antonio Nogales, quien ha precisado que el helicóptero era de uso particular y volaba a "muy baja altura", de forma que ahora "la cosa es saber por qué volaba a baja altura".

La investigación la lleva la Unidad Orgánica de Policía Judicial (UOPJ) de la Guardia Civil de la Comandancia de Sevilla capital y las instrucciones, un juzgado de la vecina localidad sevillana de Estepa, según han detallado a Europa Press fuentes de la Guardia Civil.

El accidente se ha producido sobre las 8.00 horas en una zona conocida como cortijo Carnerero y, según la Guardia Civil, fue un testigo que se encontraba en la finca trabajando quien dio el primer aviso de lo ocurrido a la Policía Local.

Se personaron en el lugar la Policía Local, la Guardia Civil, el Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos y la Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES 061), quienes al llegar confirmaron la muerte de los ocupantes del helicóptero. 

Por el momento, se desconoce la identidad de las personas fallecidas y las circunstancias que han rodeado el accidente.

