Pedro Sánchez: "Este Gobierno no dará respaldo a ninguna organización donde se recoja la prostitución"

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha subrayado la posición del Gobierno que es "feminista" y "partidario de la abolición de la prostitución", a raíz de la polémica generada por la inscripción en el Ministerio de Trabajo de un sindicato de trabajadoras del sexo.
El jefe del Ejecutivo, en su cuenta de Twitter, recoge el comunicado sobre este asunto emitido por el Ministerio de Trabajo, el cual, según subraya, "ha iniciado ya el trámite de impugnación" del registro administrativo del sindicato, denominado Organización de Trabajadoras Sexuales, con las siglas OTRAS.
Sobre esta autorización, firmada por la directora general de Trabajo, Concepción Pascual, Sánchez señala que "fue un mero acto administrativo que no contenía errores de forma, pero sí de fondo".
El Ministerio de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social ha iniciado ya el trámite de impugnación de la “Organización de Trabajadoras Sexuales”. La prostitución no es legal en España y este #Gobierno no dará respaldo a ninguna organización donde se recoja esa actividad ilícita. pic.twitter.com/qIJbd5fZnE— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) 30 de agosto de 2018
El registro efectuado ante la Dirección General de Trabajo del Ministerio fue un mero acto administrativo que no contenía errores de forma, pero sí de fondo. Este es un #Gobierno feminista, partidario de la abolición de la prostitución.— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) 30 de agosto de 2018
El presidente del Gobierno subraya que la prostitución no es legal en España y, por ello, el Ejecutivo "no dará respaldo a ninguna organización donde se recoja esa actividad ilícita".
La resolución en la que se anuncia la constitución del sindicato denominado Organización de Trabajadoras Sexuales fue publicada en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) el pasado 4 de agosto. Su publicación ha causado tanto estupor como indignación entre el movimiento feminista, y ha generado una bronca interna en el seno del Gobierno.
La titular de Trabajo, Magdalena Valerio, ha admitido este mismo jueves que “le han metido un gol” con la publicación de la resolución, y ha anunciado que pedirá explicaciones a la directora general de Trabajo, que firmó la resolución sin consultarle ni informarle de la tramitación de dicho expediente.
