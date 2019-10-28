Un hombre de nacionalidad pakistaní ha muerto y otros tres hombres resultaron heridos de gravedad en el transcurso de una multitudinaria pelea que tuvo lugar anoche en el barrio de la Salut de Badalona y en la que se esgrimieron machetes, una catana y un hacha.
Según han informado a Efe fuentes próximas a la investigación, los hechos ocurrieron hacia las 22.00 horas de este domingo cuando, por causas que todavía se están investigando, se produjo un violento enfrentamiento entre dos grupos que en total alcanzaban una treintena de personas.
La pelea comenzó en la Rambla del Gorg, pero al menos dos de los heridos cogieron el metro y se trasladaron hasta la estación de La Salut, tal como han confirmado a Efe fuentes del consistorio y se observa en dos vídeos colgados en Twitter en los que aparecen dos hombres brutalmente agredidos y con heridas visibles.
Uno de los participantes en la pelea murió como consecuencia de las lesiones que sufrió, según han confirmado efectivos del Sistema de Emergencias Médicas, y otros tres hombres, que resultaron heridos de gravedad, fueron trasladados al hospital badalonés de Can Ruti.
Alertados por la llamada de varios vecinos que denunciaron el tumulto, acudieron al lugar del suceso ocho dotaciones de Mossos y ocho de la Guardia Urbana de Badalona, que detuvieron a nueve hombres de nacionalidad paquistaní por su presunta relación con la pelea que continúan en dependencias policiales.
El conseller de Interior, Miquel Buch, ha apuntado en una entrevista a RAC1 que podría tratarse de un "ajuste de cuentas" entre dos grupos de pakistaníes, pero ha pedido "prudencia" porque la investigación sigue abierta.
Los agentes de la División de Investigación Criminal (DIC) de la Región Policial Metropolitana Norte se han hecho cargo de las pesquisas para esclarecer las circunstancias de los hechos y los detenidos.
Investiguem la mort d'un home a Badalona. @Badalona_GUB ha detingut nou persones implicades en els fets https://t.co/HcEZ6UICRJ pic.twitter.com/mPPvvPZATo— Mossos (@mossos) 28 de octubre de 2019
