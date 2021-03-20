Estás leyendo: Cientos de manifestantes protestan en Madrid contra la privatización de las pensiones

Pensiones dignas Cientos de manifestantes protestan en Madrid contra la privatización de las pensiones

Los asistentes han exigido unas pensiones públicas "dignas y suficientes" y han mostrado su rechazo a los planes privados de pensiones de empresa porque dejarían el sistema público "en mera beneficencia".

Manifestación convocada por la Coordinadora General de Pensionistas de Madrid en defensa del Sistema Público de Pensiones, este sábado en Madrid. Víctor Lerena / EFE

Entre 800 y un millar de personas, según las fuentes policiales consultadas por Efe, se han manifestado este sábado en el centro de Madrid en defensa del sistema público de pensiones, que consideran "en peligro de privatización y precarización debido a las recomendaciones aprobadas por el Pacto de Toledo".

La manifestación ha discurrido entre la Puerta del Sol y el Congreso de los Diputados, en paralelo a otra marcha convocada en defensa de vivienda digna, convocada por el Movimiento de Vivienda de Madrid.

Exigen unas pensiones públicas "dignas y suficientes"

Los asistentes han hecho un llamamiento a los sindicatos alternativos y a los movimientos sociales "que defienden lo público" para pedir unas pensiones públicas "dignas y suficientes" y han mostrado su rechazo a los planes privados de pensiones de empresa porque dejarían el sistema público "en mera beneficencia".

Se han mostrado en contra también de extender la jubilación hasta los 67 años y más "mientras el 50% de la juventud está en paro" y de aplicar el factor de sostenibilidad que ajusta las pensiones en función de la esperanza de vida al tiempo que exigen la subida de las pensiones mínimas hasta 1.084 euros.

Demandan igualmente acabar con los coeficientes reductores de las jubilaciones anticipadas y piden la derogación de la reforma laboral y la de las pensiones del "trienio negro 2010-2013".

