Los pensionistas acusan al gobernador del Banco de España de "mentir"

La Asociación en Defensa de las Pensiones Públicas (ADEPPU) ha acusado al gobernador del Banco de España, Pablo Hernández de Cos, de "mentir descaradamente" cuando dice que la economía española no puede soportar la revisión de las pensiones con el IPC.
En un comunicado, esta asociación, que nació en 2015 y tiene representación estatal, ha reprochado a Hernández de Cos que defienda "los intereses de su cargo en detrimento de los intereses generales" y le ha recordado que si a la Seguridad Social "se le quitan los gastos no imputables, es totalmente viable".
Según cálculos hechos por esta asociación, a la Seguridad Social se le imputan gastos por valor de 16.000 millones de euros en conceptos que no le corresponden y aquí se refiere "a los permisos de paternidad o maternidad, las subvenciones por ayudas de empleo, salarios de funcionarios de la Seguridad Social y déficit de los regímenes especiales, fundamentalmente el de autónomos".
Por ello, la asociación exige al Gobierno y, más en concreto al Ministerio de Trabajo, "que explique públicamente a la ciudadanía la verdad de las cuentas de la Seguridad Social".
ADEPPU ha instado a la ministra de Trabajo en funciones, Magdalena Valerio, a "pasar a la acción" y subir un punto las cotizaciones empresariales, que supondría un aporte de 4.000 millones de euros a la Seguridad Social.
Para el presidente de esta asociación, Manuel Penelas, esto estaría totalmente justificado porque hace unos años se bajó la cotización empresarial en cuatro puntos, "por lo que subir un punto está plenamente validado".
Y de esta forma, dice, "serían los empresarios quienes pagarían la Seguridad Social", algo que considera justo puesto que "fueron los que se beneficiaron de la riqueza de este país cuando los salarios se congelaron y las pensiones se revisaban con un 0,25 por ciento anual".
