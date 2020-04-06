Estás leyendo: Fallece la madre de Pep Guardiola, Dolors Sala, por coronavirus

Público
Público

Pep Guardiola Fallece la madre de Pep Guardiola, Dolors Sala, por coronavirus

Ha fallecido a los 82 años en la ciudad catalana de Manresa (Barcelona) tras haber dado positivo en covid-19.

Pep Guardiola junto con su madre, Dolors Sala. / EFE
Pep Guardiola junto con su madre, Dolors Sala. / EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

público /agencias

La madre de Pep Guardiola, Dolors Sala, ha fallecido a los 82 años en Manresa (Barcelona) tras infectarse por el coronavirus, según ha informado el club de fútbol Manchester City, donde el exfutbolista culé es entrenador, en su cuenta de Twitter. 

"La familia del Manchester City está devastada al informar hoy de la muerte de la madre de Pep, Dolors Sala Carrió en Manresa, Barcelona, después de contraer el coronavirus. Tenía 82 años", ha informado el club inglés.

Pep Guardiola fue uno de los primeros en pronunciarse públicamente para luchar contra la pandemia de la covid-19. Al principio del estado de alarma, Guardiola llegó a donar un millón de euros a la Fundació Àngel Soler Daniel para adquirir material médico ante esta crisis sanitaria. 

Otros clubes como el FC Barcelona, donde el exjugador fue entrenador en cuatro temporadas y conquistó 14 títulos, junto con otros personajes públicos no han tardado en mostrar mensajes de cariño y apoyo tras esta trágica noticia. 

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú