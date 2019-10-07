Público
Pepe Oneto Fallece el periodista Pepe Oneto

El escritor y articulista tenía 77 años y deja atrás una larga carrera profesional. Desde el pasado mes de agosto se encontraba hospitalizado en San Sebastián. 

El periodista Pepe Oneto en una imagen de archivo tomada en 2015. EFE/VÍCTOR LEREN

El periodista Pepe Oneto en una imagen de archivo tomada en 2015. EFE/VÍCTOR LERENA

El periodista gaditano José Manuel Oneto Revuelta, más conocido como Pepe Oneto, ha fallecido este lunes. El escritor había informado el pasado mes de agosto en su cuenta de Twitter que había sido sometido a una intervención médica de urgencia y desde entonces se encontraba ingresado en el hospital Quirón de San Sebastián.

El articulista y periodista que dio sus primeros pasos en el Diario Madrid, fallece a los 77 años dejando atrás una larga carrera profesional: fue director de los Servicios Informativos de Antena 3 entre 1996 y 1998 y también fue miembro del Consejo de Administración de Telemadrid en el año 2000 y después en el 2016.

Así mismo, el público le recuerda por las tertulias en las que participó, tanto en televisión como en la radio. José Manuel Oneto Revuelta, nació en San Fernando (Cádiz) en el año 1942.

