El fotoperiodista de El País Albert García ha sido puesto en libertad durante la madrugada del sábado tras ser detenido por la Policía Nacional durante los altercados que se produjeron en el centro de Barcelona entre manifestantes y fuerzas de seguridad.
Según informa este diario, el fotoperiodista, que ha quedado en libertad a las 3.30 horas, iba acreditado con brazalete de prensa y portaba casco de protección y fue inmovilizado en el suelo por media docena de agentes.
Según algunos periodistas presentes en el momento de la detención, el reportero gráfico habría sido acusado de empujar a un policía cuando las fuerzas policiales trataban de detener a uno de los alborotadores que participaba en los disturbios que se han producido en el centro de Barcelona.
La detención se produjo alrededor de las 22.30 en la esquina de la ronda de Sant Pere con la calle de Pau Claris, cuando García tomaba fotografías de la detención de un joven, explicaron algunos testigos.
El periódico indica que los agentes le esposaron las manos a la espalda y trataron de impedir que otros compañeros grabasen lo ocurrido, según ilustran los vídeos difundidos en redes sociales.
El País' pide una investigación
El rotativo de PRISA ha reclamado una investigación de las circunstancias en que fue Albert Garcia mientras realizaba su trabajo "perfectamente acreditado" durante los disturbios en Barcelona.
En un comunicado, el Comité de Redacción del diario ha exigido "a los poderes públicos y a los responsables de las protestas que respeten y faciliten la tarea de los periodistas como instrumento del derecho fundamental a la información que tienen los ciudadanos".
