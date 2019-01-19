Público
Un periodista recibe un cabezazo durante la huelga de taxis en Barcelona  

El periodista de 'El País', Alfonso Congostrina, habría sido golpeado por un taxista, según 'El Periódico'. Se desconoce el motivo que ha desatado la trifulca. 

El periodista de 'El País'. Fotografía cedida por 'El Periódico'. ELISENDA PONS

El periodista de El País, Alfonso Congostrina, ha resultado herido tras una presunta agresión por parte de un taxista, que le habría propinado un cabezazo, según informa El Periódico

El origen del conflicto, según indica el medio catalán, habría arrancado tras una trifulca de los taxistas con un cámara de LaSexta. Congostrina, al intervenir, habría recibido un cabezazo por parte de un taxista.

Tras ser atendido por los servicios médicos presentes, durante la asamblea de taxistas, los propios manifestantes han pedido respeto para los periodistas.

La huelga y manifestaciones se producen tras la decisión de la Generalitat, en la que decreta que la precontratación de un Vehículo de Alquiler con Conductor (VTC) será de 15 minutos de antelación, mientras los taxistas pedían al menos 24 horas. 

