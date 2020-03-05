Estás leyendo: El 67% de las mujeres periodistas no ve posible conseguir un ascenso

Las profesionales denuncian en el 'I Estudio sobre la situación de las mujeres periodistas en España' la falta de posibilidades de promoción debido a la desigualdad estructural y a estar condicionadas por la esfera privada

Concentración de mujeres periodistas. EFE

madrid

público

Las mujeres periodistas denuncian la falta de posibilidades de ascenso. El 88,2% de las profesionales –casi 9 de cada 10– afirman que tienen menos oportunidades de promoción debido a la desigualdad estructural y a estar condicionadas por la esfera privada.

Es una de las principales conclusiones que arroja el "I Estudio sobre la situación de las mujeres periodistas en España", un proyecto de la Plataforma en Defensa de la Libertad de Información (PDLI) con motivo del Día Internacional de la Mujer.

El informe, que tiene como objetivo visibilizar la desigualdad en el periodismo y sus implicaciones para el derecho a la información de la ciudadanía, pone de manifiesto las condiciones sociolaborales en las que trabajan las profesionales de este sector, además de las situaciones de discriminación más graves y frecuentes. 

La falta de presencia de las mujeres en puestos directivos es otro de los puntos en los que el estudio hace hincapié. Solo el 2,5% afirma que hay igualdad, frente al 95,6% que critica que estos cargos están ocupados mayoritariamente por hombres.  

Otro de los resultados que demuestra sin matices la desigualdad es la discriminación salarial existente para el 66,5 % de las periodistas encuestadas.

Asimismo, están de acuerdo en que deben de tomarse medidas que fomenten tanto la igualdad, como la implantación de planes específicos en las empresas para mejorar las condiciones laborales.

