Periodistas de medios diversos suscriben un texto de apoyo al diario 'Gara'

Reconocidos periodistas del País Vasco, pero también de Madrid, Catalunya, Francia o México, han querido mostrar su apoyo al escrito solidario con Gara que se ha puesto en marcha tras conocerse la delicada situación en la que se encuentra dicho medio al tener que hacer frente a la deuda que Egin acumuló con la Seguridad Social.
Entre los firmantes, encontramos periodistas vascos de reconocida trayectoria como el director Noticias de Navarra, Joseba Santamaría; el de Berria, Martxelo Otamendi; voces y caras conocidas de EITB como Dani Álvarez, Eider Hurtado, Xabier Lapitz y Maite Artola; y periodistas freelance y de diversos medios como Ane Irazabal, Karlos Zurutuza, Jorge Nagore, Alberto Moyano y Nerea Azurmendi, suscriben el manifiesto, que además de dar respaldo a Gara aborda los principales retos que afronta el sector.
También hay avezados informadores como Mariano Ferrer, Luis R. Aizpeolea, Jabier Salutregi y Mirentxu Purroy, junto con otras firmas de altura como John Carlin y la directora de La Jornada de México, Carmen Lira. Una pléyade de periodistas de primera línea que, también desde Madrid y Barcelona, han querido sumarse a esta campaña de apoyo. En concreto, destacan nombres como el de la directora de Público, Ana Pardo de Vera, el conductor del programa de radio Carne Cruda, Javier Gallego, o la a subdirectora de Eldiario.es, Neus Tomàs
Desde Catalunya se suman nombres como el de Vicent Sanchis –director de TV3–, Mònica Terribas –de Catalunya Ràdio–, Jordi Basté –RAC1– y los directores de Vilaweb y Nació Digital, Vicent Partal y Ferran Casas, respectivamente. Antoni Bassas, uno de los cabezas visibles del diario Ara, y Roger Palà, cofundador de El Crític.
«No debería ser objeto de preocupación en pleno 2019 es el riesgo de quiebra de un periódico como consecuencia de una persecución judicial que se ha alargado durante dos décadas. Egin fue cerrado de manera ilegal en 1998, según lo reconoció años después hasta el Tribunal Supremo. Consideramos que endosar ahora su deuda con la Seguridad Social a Gara es absurdo y castiga injustificadamente a ese medio y a sus trabajadores», señala el manifiesto.
FIRMANTES
JOHN CARLIN
EIDER HURTADO
CARMEN LIRA
XABIER LAPITZ
FERRAN CASAS
VICENT SANCHÍS
MONICA TERRIBAS
VICENT PARTAL
DAVID FERNÀNDEZ
ROGER PALÀ
LUIS R. AIZPEOLEA
JORDI BASTÉ
ANTTON ROUGET
MARTXELO OTAMENDI
JOSEBA SANTAMARÍA
DANI ÁLVAREZ
MIRENTXU PURROY
MARIANO FERRER
JABIER SALUTREGI
JORGE NAGORE
ANTONI BASSAS
NEUS TOMÀS
JAVIER GALLEGO
ANA PARDO DE VERA
ALBERTO MOYANO
NEREA AZURMENDI
ANE IRAZABAL
GRUP DE PERIODISTES RAMON BARNILS
KARLOS ZURUTUZA
MAITE ARTOLA
