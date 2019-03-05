Un 57% de las mujeres españolas ha tenido que renunciar a algunos trabajos porque eran incompatibles con su maternidad, y un 53% afirma que ser madre le ha impedido crecer profesionalmente.

Estos son algunos de los datos que figuran en el estudio Maternidad y Trayectoria Profesional, elaborado por la investigadora y decana de la Facultad de Educación de la Universidad Internacional de Catalunya (UIC) Esther Jiménez, y la profesora del IESE Business School Nuria Chinchilla.

Las mujeres "hacen un doble trabajo laboral" y están "lejos de la corresponsabilidad" con el hombre en las tareas domésticas

Jiménez ha destacado que el 40% de las mujeres no ha podido acceder a un empleo y al 35% no la han promocionado por el hecho de ser madre. El estudio también señala que los consejos de administración de las empresas de la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) tienen solo un 20,3% de mujeres, ha explicado Esther Jiménez, que ha añadido que 15 de estas empresas del mercado continuo no tienen ninguna mujer en su consejo de administración.

Las autoras del estudio han resaltado, además, que las mujeres "hacen una doble jornada laboral" y están "lejos de la corresponsabilidad" con el hombre en las tareas domésticas.

Así, el estudio revela que el 92% de las mujeres que trabaja a jornada completa lava siempre la ropa, frente al 22% de los hombres, y que ocurre lo mismo con la limpieza de la casa (73% contra 28%) o con la plancha (46% contra 10%).

Esther Jiménez es autora de estudios relacionados con el talento directivo, el liderazgo femenino y la conciliación de trabajo, familia y vida personal, y ha publicado estudios, entre otros, sobre Mujer y liderazgo e Impacto de las pensiones en la mujer. Jubilación y calidad de vida en España.