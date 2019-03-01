El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado este viernes el Real Decreto-Ley de medidas urgentes para garantizar la igualdad entre mujeres y hombres en el empleo, en el que finalmente se incluye la ampliación del permiso por paternidad a ocho semanas en 2019, 12 en 2020 y 16 en 2021, equiparándolo así al de maternidad. El Gobierno siempre ha expresado su intención de ampliar de manera progresiva el permiso de paternidad, que actualmente es de cinco semanas voluntarias. Así lo plasmó de nuevo en el borrador del decreto ley de 28 páginas que el Ejecutivo elaboró y presentó a los agentes sociales y patronal la semana pasada, un texto que no generó acuerdo entre las partes.
La vicepresidenta ha afirmado en rueda de prensa, que el decreto cuenta con una memoria económica cuantificada en 610 millones de euros para la implantarla y que se ha negociado con diversos actores sociales.
Pese a ello, el decreto ley ha sido aprobado y, consecuentemente, el permiso por paternidad para funcionarios y trabajadores del sector privado se elevará gradualmente hasta 2021, cuando tendrán permisos iguales, intransferibles y retribuidos de 16 semanas. Estos serán ampliables en dos semanas por cada hijo en casos de partos múltiples.
El objetivo de llevar esta medida a través del decreto ley es poder hacerla efectiva, ya que se quedó en el aire al tumbarse los presupuestos generales por parte del Congreso de los Diputados. Una vez aprobado el decreto ley, las medidas en él contempladas entrarán en vigor tras su publicación en el B.O.E, aunque el texto deba ser convalidado posteriormente por el Congreso.
