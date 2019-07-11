Un inmigrante ghanés en situación de necesidad ha recuperado, gracias a la solidaridad de un vecino de Murcia, la cartera con 615 euros que había extraviado hace dos semanas mientras dormía en la calle, ha informado este jueves la Policía Nacional.
Un vecino encontró la cartera en la Avenida Ciudad de Almería y la entregó el 26 de junio en la comisaría de Policía Nacional del barrio de El Carmen, donde comprobaron que no llevaba documentación pero sí un recorte de una cita con una trabajadora de un centro social murciano, donde se facilitaron los datos del dueño de la misma.
Gracias al ciudadano se ha podido recuperar la cartera
Puestos en contacto con esta trabajadora, y tras diversas gestiones, la Policía Judicial pudo identificar al dueño de la cartera, un varón, nacido en Ghana y de 47 años.
Según las fuentes, el inmigrante se personó en dependencias policiales junto a una asistente social y, tras un reconocimiento de la cartera como objeto de su propiedad la ha recuperado. La Policía subraya que gracias a la actuación de este ciudadano se ha podido llevar a cabo el reintegro.
