Borrasca Gloria Una persona sin hogar, segunda víctima mortal por el temporal

La mujer, de 54 años, dormía al raso en un parque de Gandía. Este domingo, un hombre fue arrollado por un vehículo en Asturias por la nieve.

Vista general del Aeródromo de Castellón cerrado por el viento por el temporal. / EFE

Una mujer de 54 años y origen rumano que dormía al raso en un parque de Gandía ha sido hallada muerta esta mañana por los servicios municipales a causa al parecer de hipotermia, con lo que se convierte en la primera víctima mortal de la borrasca Gloria en la Comunitat Valenciana y la segunda en España.

Fuentes municipales han informado a EFE de que la mujer dormía en ese parque público junto a su marido desde hace tiempo y ambos habían rechazado acudir a dependencias sociales.

El Ayuntamiento había pedido al juez una orden para incapacitarlos y poder llevarlos a un albergue, pues ninguno de ellos quería ser atendido por los servicios sociales.

Este domingo, sobre las siete de la tarde y ante la dureza de la borrasca en la zona, se les insistió para que fueran a un centro de atención social y, ante su negativa, se les dejó comida y mantas.

Sin embargo, en la ronda de esta mañana, se ha encontrado muerta a la mujer, supuestamente por hipotermia aunque también tenía problemas previos de salud, según el Ayuntamiento, que ha añadido que será la autopsia la que determine su muerte mientras un juzgado de la ciudad se ha hecho ya cargo del suceso.

Se trata de la segunda víctima mortal que deja el temporal. Este domingo, un hombre fue arrollado por un vehículo en Asturias por la nieve. 


