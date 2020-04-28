BARCELONA
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a una persona por su presunta implicación con el asesinato de tres personas sin hogar desde el 16 de abril en Barcelona, todos con una barra de hierro, y se investiga su posible relación con un cuarto caso del 18 de marzo, han informado fuentes conocedoras a Europa Press.
El último asesinato ha ocurrido la noche de este lunes en la calle Rosselló de Barcelona, y los agentes han recibido el aviso a las 23 horas, ha informado la policía catalana.
Los investigadores de los Mossos se centran ahora en determinar si el asesinato de este indigente puede estar relacionado con otros tres crímenes de personas sin hogar ocurridos en la capital catalana en las últimas semanas.
Esta última víctima ha sido agredida con una barra de hierro, y se baraja la hipótesis de que pueda haber un mismo autor que actúa con un modus operandi similar: dos de las otras víctimas también fueron golpeadas con un palo de hierro.
Hay dos casos cercanos en el tiempo, el 16 y 18 de abril, que ocurrieron en los alrededores del Auditori y en la calle Casp de Barcelona, en los que las víctimas fueron golpeados con una barra de hierro.
Antes, el 18 de marzo, ocurrió otro crimen, en la calle Sardenya: asesinaron a un sin techo de 60 años y nacionalidad española acuchillándolo, y ahora se intenta acabar de vincular este homicidio con un mismo autor.
Las otras dos víctimas eran un hombre de origen magrebí de 27 años (el 16 de abril) y un hombre de 60, el del 18 de abril.
