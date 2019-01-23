El Instituto Nacional de Ciberseguridad (INCIBE) ha informado sobre una falsa web de la Agencia Tributaria que pide a los internautas sus datos personales para transferir dinero o realizar compras con la identidad de las víctimas, según ha informado El Mundo.
Los afectados han recibido un mensaje en su bandeja de entrada del correo electrónico por parte de la "Agencia Tributaria". La dirección, aunque muy parecida a la de la agencia estatal, incluye el término "freshdeck.com", lo que indica que no pertenece a la institución.
En el cuerpo de texto se informa al usuario de que tiene "un reembolso de Impuestos". Para recuperar esta falsa cantidad de dinero, el correo adjunta un link que redirecciona a la víctima a una web con un formulario. En éste se pregunta al internauta por sus datos personales, entre otros, el número, fecha de vencimiento y código cvv de la tarjeta de crédito.
Este ataque informático es conocido como 'phishing'
Una vez que la víctima ha rellenado todos los apartados y los ha enviado, la web cambia a un dominio de Rusia (.ru) en el que se procesa "la solicitud". Después aparece una ventada donde se informa que en breves recibirá un sms con un código. Sin embargo, éste nunca llega; en ningún momento la persona que ha sido estafada ha facilitado el número de su teléfono móvil.
Este ataque informático es conocido como phishing, donde el estafador (conocido como phisher) se hace pasar por una institución o persona de confianza para obtener datos privados de distintos usuarios.
El INCIBE recomienda a las personas que han sido afectadas por la estafa contactar con el banco del que son clientes para evitar que los piratas informáticos puedan utilizar el dinero de las víctimas.
