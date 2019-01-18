Público
O Cebreiro Piden 17 años para un fraile de Lugo por abusar de una menor y de una persona con discapacidad intelectual

El juicio se celebrará el próximo 5 de febrero. El religioso, que llegó a estar encarcelado durante más de un mes en 2015, siempre ha mantenido que las relaciones fueron consentidas.

El fraile encausado, quitando nieve en el santuario de O Cebreiro (Lugo).

El ministerio fiscal pide 17 años de cárcel para un fraile de Lugo a quien acusa de los delitos de abuso a una menor y a un joven con discapacidad intelectual, así como de utilizarla a ella para elaborar pornografía.

Los hechos se remontan a 2014, cuando supuestamente el fraile, que pertenecía entonces a la orden franciscana y que durante varios años se ocupó de atender el santuario de O Cebreiro (Lugo), contactó por primera vez con la menor, que tenía 16 años, a través de una red social.

Según el escrito de acusación, entre noviembre de 2014 y febrero 2015, mantuvieron varios encuentros sexuales y el religioso logró convencer a la menor para que un primo suyo, de 20 años, los acompañase, aunque al final no llegó a mantener relaciones con él.

El juicio se celebrará el próximo 5 de febrero en la Audiencia Provincial de Lugo y la fiscalía también pide para el acusado la prohibición de acercarse a las víctimas -durante 12 y 3 años respectivamente-, así como que indemnice a la joven con 9.000 euros y a su primo con 2.000 euros.

El fraile, que llegó a estar encarcelado durante más de un mes en 2015, siempre ha mantenido que las relaciones fueron consentidas.

