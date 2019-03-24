Público
Piden catorce años de cárcel para dos jóvenes acusados de violar a una amiga

El texto de acusación considera que el autor de la violación debe ser condenado por un delito de agresión sexual, mientras que su amigo debe ser considerado como un "cooperador necesario".

Manifestantes reclaman que la condena a La Manada se base en violación sexual y no en abuso. | EFE

La Fiscalía solicita catorce años de prisión para dos jóvenes del municipio pontevedrés de Vilagarcía de Arousa acusados de violar en 2013 a una amiga cuando se encontraba bajo los efectos del alcohol y de un fármaco, según el escrito que será juzgado la próxima semana.

La Audiencia de Pontevedra tiene previsto acoger la vista oral del juicio sobre ese asunto ocurrido el 18 de mayo de 2013 en el domicilio de uno de los acusados tras regresar ambos de un concierto.

Según la Fiscalía, los dos acusados y la víctima había acudido a la vivienda después de beber alcohol en casa la víctima, que se encontraba "aturdida" por la ingesta de bebidas alcohólicas y un fármaco y se quedó dormida en la cama de uno de los amigos, mientras que el otro joven se encontraba en la cama contigua.

Ambos amigos "de común acuerdo", según la acusación, comenzaron a quitarle la ropa a la víctima y, aunque la joven se despertó y le rogó que parase, uno de ellos la violó mientras el otro la agarraba por un brazo para impedir que se resistiese.

Además de pedir una pena de cárcel para ambos, la Fiscalía reclama una orden de alejamiento de la joven y una indemnización de 9.000 euros en concepto de daños morales.

